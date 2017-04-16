Oilers' Cam Talbot: Slated to start Game 3
Talbot is the probable starter for Sunday's first-round playoff game in San Jose, CSN Bay Area reports.
Talbot received loads of support from his defense in Game 2, notching a shutout while only having to face 16 shots, which was a far cry from Game 1 when he saw 44 shots come his way. During the regular season, Talbot boasted a 2-0-1 record in The Shark Tank to go with a .924 save percentage and 1.96 GAA, so he'll be looking to notch his second consecutive win Sunday.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Notches first playoff shutout Friday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: In line to start Game 2•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 41 shots in Wednesday's Game 1 loss•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting against Sharks•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Beats Canucks with 29 saves•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Fielding shots in Vancouver•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...