Talbot is the probable starter for Sunday's first-round playoff game in San Jose, CSN Bay Area reports.

Talbot received loads of support from his defense in Game 2, notching a shutout while only having to face 16 shots, which was a far cry from Game 1 when he saw 44 shots come his way. During the regular season, Talbot boasted a 2-0-1 record in The Shark Tank to go with a .924 save percentage and 1.96 GAA, so he'll be looking to notch his second consecutive win Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...