Talbot is the probable starter for Sunday's first-round playoff game in San Jose, CSN Bay Area reports.

Talbot received loads of support from his defense in Game 2, notching a shutout while only having to face 16 shots, which was a far cry from Game 1 when he saw 44 shots come his way. During the regular season, Talbot boasted a 2-0-1 record in The Shark Tank to go with a .924 save percentage and 1.96 GAA, so he'll be looking to notch his second consecutive win Sunday.