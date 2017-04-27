Talbot saved 33 of 36 shots during Wednesday's Game 1 win over Anaheim.

While there have been some ups and downs along the way, through seven postseason games, Talbot sports a .925 save percentage and 2.17 GAA. Winning Game 1 in Anaheim is also an impression feat. This could easily turn into a back-and-forth series, so don't be surprised if Talbot's game-to-game inconsistency continues in Round 2.