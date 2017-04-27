Talbot saved 33 of 36 shots during Wednesday's Game 1 win over Anaheim.

While there have been some ups and downs along the way, through seven postseason games, Talbot sports a .925 save percentage and 2.17 GAA. Winning Game 1 in Anaheim is also an impression feat. This could easily turn into a back-and-forth series, so don't be surprised if Talbot's game-to-game inconsistency continues in Round 2.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...