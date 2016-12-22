Talbot saved 34 of 36 shots during Wednesday's win over Arizona.

Talbot entered the game with a 3-1-1 record, .930 save percentage and 2.12 GAA over his previous five outings. He remains a reliable No. 2 goalie despite the likelihood of some peaks and valleys behind a mediocre team because he receives the lion's shares of starts and will provide adequate ratios over the long haul. Talbot is especially effective if you have the luxury to be selective with his starts.