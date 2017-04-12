Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting against Sharks
Talbot will tend the twine for Wednesday's meeting with San Jose, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.
Talbot won the final three matchups between these two clubs during the regular season, allowing two goals or fewer in each outing. The Sharks are putting up just 29.9 shots per game, so the netminder might see a relatively modest workload, but all bets are off during the playoffs.
