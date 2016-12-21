Talbot will patrol the crease Wednesday night as the road starter versus the Coyotes, NHL.com reports.

Talbot is seeking his 17th win on the year, needing only six victories to secure a new career high. The Ontario native has benefited from all-world pivot Connor McDavid staying healthy and putting up 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in only 34 games. Edmonton's backstop reportedly will be countered Mike Smith -- 7-6-4, 2.65 GAA, .928 save percentage in this next one.