Talbot will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Hurricanes, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Talbot was rock-solid in his last start Thursday against Nashville, turning aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced, but ultimately didn't get enough goal support from his teammates to pick up his 27th victory of the campaign. The 29-year-old netminder will look to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a Hurricanes team that is 16-6-1 at home this season.