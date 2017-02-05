Talbot will start in the crease Sunday against the Canadiens, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Talbot has dropped each of his last three starts and faces a Montreal club that enters Sunday seventh in the league in scoring this season (2.96 goals per game). Fortunately, he catches the Canadiens at a time when they've lost three of their last four games and avoids Carey Price, providing him an opportunity to turn things around prior to the team's bye week.