Talbot will start in the crease Sunday against the Canadiens, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Talbot has dropped each of his last three starts and faces a Montreal club that enters Sunday seventh in the league in scoring this season (2.96 goals per game). Fortunately, he catches the Canadiens at a time when they've lost three of their last four games and avoids Carey Price, providing him an opportunity to turn things around prior to the team's bye week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola