Talbot will be between the pipes Saturday in San Jose, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Talbot was able to put a brutal showing in Game 4 behind him in order to rally to a win Thursday, stopping 27 of 30 shots faced. Now, the Oilers have an opportunity to put the series away with a win, and Talbot will be the one to help them do it. In five playoff games, he has a .920 save percentage and a 2.24 GAA with two shutouts. He will face plenty of action in Game 6, but his inconsistencies make him a high-risk, high-reward DFS pick.