Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting Tuesday against Minnesota
Talbot will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Wild, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Talbot has been razor-sharp of late, posting a 6-0-1 record while maintaining an admirable 1.37 GAA and .950 save percentage over his last seven appearances. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a tough home matchup with a Wild team that is 15-5-5 on the road this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets better of Sharks•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Will start Thursday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops all 26 shots to blank Ducks•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Back in net Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 42 shots in shootout loss•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod for Friday's Contest•