Talbot will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Wild, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Talbot has been razor-sharp of late, posting a 6-0-1 record while maintaining an admirable 1.37 GAA and .950 save percentage over his last seven appearances. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a tough home matchup with a Wild team that is 15-5-5 on the road this season.