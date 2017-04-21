Talbot made 27 saves during Thursday's Game 5 to beat the Sharks 4-3 in overtime.

Talbot allowed three goals by the halfway point of the second period, but shut the door from there and let Edmonton's offense do the rest. While the Oilers held a slight 34-28 shot advantage through regulation, they pulled away with a 14-2 edge in overtime before finally ending things at the 18:15 mark of the extra period. Neither side has been able to string together consecutive wins in this series as the action heads back to San Jose with Talbot's team one game from advancing.