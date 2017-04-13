Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 41 shots in Wednesday's Game 1 loss
Talbot allowed three goals on 44 shots in Wednesday's Game 1 overtime loss against the Sharks.
Coming off a 42-win season, Talbot was making his first career postseason start and third-ever appearance in the playoffs. He'll search for his first postseason win in Game 2 on Friday night when the Oilers try to even up the series at Rogers Place.
