Talbot allowed three goals on 44 shots in Wednesday's Game 1 overtime loss against the Sharks.

Coming off a 42-win season, Talbot was making his first career postseason start and third-ever appearance in the playoffs. He'll search for his first postseason win in Game 2 on Friday night when the Oilers try to even up the series at Rogers Place.

