Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 42 shots in shootout loss
Talbot allowed just two goals on 44 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss against the Predators.
Talbot has six of his past eight starts, and 10 of his past 14 outings. If you're a fantasy owner of Talbot, you likely have very few fingernails left with all of the close games lately. The Oilers have went to overtime or a shootout in 11 of his past 19 appearances. With Edmonton's high-octane offense providing support, Talbot is a solid fantasy backstop across most formats.
