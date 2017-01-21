Talbot allowed just two goals on 44 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss against the Predators.

Talbot has six of his past eight starts, and 10 of his past 14 outings. If you're a fantasy owner of Talbot, you likely have very few fingernails left with all of the close games lately. The Oilers have went to overtime or a shootout in 11 of his past 19 appearances. With Edmonton's high-octane offense providing support, Talbot is a solid fantasy backstop across most formats.