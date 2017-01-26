Talbot saved all 26 shots he faced during Wednesday's win over Anaheim.

Visiting the Honda Center and leaving victorious is difficult, but Talbot's been strong of late with five wins, just nine goals allowed and a .946 save percentage through his past six stars. His recent run cements his status as a go-to fantasy asset and middling No. 1 goalie for your virtual club, and for the year, Talbot is up to 25 wins with a .921 save percentage and 2.36 GAA.