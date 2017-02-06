Talbot stopped all 22 shots he faced in Sunday's shootout win over the Canadiens.

Talbot was also perfect in the skills competition, turning away all three Montreal shooters. While it was only Talbot's first win in four games, the 29-year-old has been playing well of late, allowing just four goals in his last three games. Talbot's value lies in the fact he's played a whopping 49 games this season and is sporting a solid .921 save percentage. Talbot is an absolute workhorse and consistently good, making him one of the best fantasy netminders around.