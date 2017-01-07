Talbot will patrol the crease against New Jersey on Saturday, Jack Michaels of Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot will be making his 12th straight appearance between the pipes. Over that stretch, the netminder has posted a 6-2-3 record combined with a 2.22 GAA. It figures to be a favorable matchup for the 29-year-old considering the Devils are 27th in the league in goals per game at 2.28.