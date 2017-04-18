Talbot will start Tuesday's Game 4 matchup in San Jose, the Edmonton Journal reports.

The Edmonton defense has really stepped up in the last two games, allowing only 39 shots total and making the job significantly easier for its keeper. That said, recording two consecutive shutouts in the playoffs is no easy feat and Talbot has made all the saves he's needed to en route to giving the Oilers a 2-1 series lead. He's unlikely to get a third straight shutout, but if the Oilers defense keeps it up and Talbot stays sharp, a third consecutive victory could certainly be in the cards.

