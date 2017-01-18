Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Wednesday
Talbot will be between the sticks against the Panthers on Wednesday.
Talbot has already reached his career high for wins in a season and is currently riding a three-game win streak in which he has posted a 1.29 GAA. Matched up versus a Florida squad that has the fourth worst goals per game average in the league at 2.28, the netminder seems poised to extend his win streak to four. If the 29-year-old continues to perform at this level, the Oilers could make a push for a Pacific Division title.
