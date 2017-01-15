Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tops provincial rivals yet again
Talbot stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout victory against the Flames.
Talbot has 22 victories this season, with three coming against the rival Flames in three tries. He'll likely be in between the pipes for the fourth and final meeting of the regular season on Jan. 21 in Calgary. Talbot remains a solid No. 2 fantasy netminder across most formats.
