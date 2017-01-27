Talbot will tend twine in Thursday's tilt in San Jose.

The 29-year-old has been on a roll lately, with his most recent outing being a shutout in which he stopped 26 shots. If he hopes to find success against the Sharks, he will need to try to limit an offense that has been led by a red hot Brent Burns, who has 16 points in his last 11 games. If he's able to limit San Jose's production with Burns on the ice, he will put himself, and his team, in a position to win.