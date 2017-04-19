Oilers' Cam Talbot: Yanked in lopsided Game 4 defeat
Talbot was pulled after allowing five goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 7-0 Game 4 loss to San Jose.
Laurent Brossoit gave up two more goals on eight shots over the final 27:08 after replacing Talbot. All of the momentum from Talbot's back-to-back shutouts has been erased, as this series will head back to Edmonton all knotted at two games apiece. San Jose's 4-for-8 performance on the power play will encourage the Oilers to stay out of the box moving forward after some boneheaded infractions cost them dearly in this one.
