Talbot was pulled after allowing five goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 7-0 Game 4 loss to San Jose.

Laurent Brossoit gave up two more goals on eight shots over the final 27:08 after replacing Talbot. All of the momentum from Talbot's back-to-back shutouts has been erased, as this series will head back to Edmonton all knotted at two games apiece. San Jose's 4-for-8 performance on the power play will encourage the Oilers to stay out of the box moving forward after some boneheaded infractions cost them dearly in this one.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...