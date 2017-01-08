Oilers' Connor McDavid: Assists on overtime winner
McDavid took eight shots and assisted on the overtime winner against the Devils on Saturday.
That's McDavid's 32nd assist and 46th point of the season. He leads the NHL in both categories. He's doing everything you could possibly hope for.
