Even in a 5-1 loss to Chicago, McDavid grabbed a point for owners, assisting on Edmonton's lone goal.

With 61 points in 56 games, McDavid leads the NHL in points. At age 20, he's been unstoppable. If you have the opportunity to roster him, he's worth playing every night in every format.

