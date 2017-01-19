McDavid secured the game-winning goal in overtime and also tacked on a pair of assists -- including a helper on the man advantage -- in Wednesday's 4-3 home win over the Panthers.

McDreamy bagged a pair of apples to give the Oilers a 2-0 advantage to start the game, and then showcased his dangling ways with a backhand deposit on a breakaway with just 2.6 seconds remaining in the extra frame. That was actually McDavid's first lamp-lighter in the past nine games, though he's unselfishly distributed 10 helpers over that span. Commonly hearing his name dropped in the same sentence as Wayne Gretzky, the 20-year-old phenom has now crossed the 100-point barrier for his career -- he's at 31 goals and 71 assists after just 92 games; according to an official NHL source. only three active players had reached the century mark faster than McDavid: Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.