McDavid dished out two helpers Thursday against the Devils.

McDavid assisted on goals by each of his linemates, nabbing a point on Patrick Maroon's third-period equalizer before helping set up Leon Draisaitl's overtime winner. The first overall pick in the 2015 draft has more than justified that selection already with 50 points in 44 games on the heels of a rookie campaign in which he scored 48 points in 45 appearances.