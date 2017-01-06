Oilers' Connor McDavid: Helps out twice in win over Boston
McDavid handed out a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
He's been a little less consistent offensively of late, missing the scoresheet in five of eight contests coming into this one, but we're still talking about a guy who has 45 points in 40 games, tops in the NHL. McDavid's superstardom is unquestionable.
