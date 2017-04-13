Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up assist in playoff debut
McDavid posted an assist with two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Sharks.
McDavid was making the first postseason appearance of his career. The Oilers started out well with two quick goals despite the big-time pressure of playing in the first-ever playoff game at their new arena -- not to mention their first postseason contest in nearly a decade -- with franchise legend Wayne Gretzky looking on, although things obviously fell apart from there. McDavid will need to take a lot more than two shots on goal if the Oilers are going to avoid a quick exit against the experienced Sharks.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Stretches point streak to 12 with 30th goal•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Stretches NHL scoring lead•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hits scoresheet twice in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Extends point streak to eight•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Sets up new linemate twice•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps producing prolifically•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...