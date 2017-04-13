McDavid posted an assist with two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Sharks.

McDavid was making the first postseason appearance of his career. The Oilers started out well with two quick goals despite the big-time pressure of playing in the first-ever playoff game at their new arena -- not to mention their first postseason contest in nearly a decade -- with franchise legend Wayne Gretzky looking on, although things obviously fell apart from there. McDavid will need to take a lot more than two shots on goal if the Oilers are going to avoid a quick exit against the experienced Sharks.