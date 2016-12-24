McDavid collected a goal, an assist and three shots on net during Friday's overtime loss to San Jose.

The sophomore's 29 assists and 42 points lead the league, and he's now posted 29 goals, 90 points and 207 shots through the first 81 games of his career. McDavid is an elite fantasy option, and he's proving to be worth spending up for in daily contests most nights. As long as he's healthy and logging huge minutes (21:04 per night with 3:18 on he power play), McDavid's a nightly threat to mark the scoresheet multiple times.