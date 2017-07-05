Oilers' Connor McDavid: Re-signed for eight years, $100 million
McDavid officially signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Oilers on Wednesday, TSN reports.
For perspective, that's $1 million for every point that the 2017 Art Ross and Hart Trophy -- not to mention the Ted Lindsay Award -- winner picked up in the 2016-17 season. Since McDavid still has another year left on his current contract valued at $3.775 million annually -- $8.725 million less than he'll get each year under the new deal -- the Oilers have essentially locked up the generational talent for the next nine years. He'll presumably cost the fantasy hockey equivalent of gold in drafts this fall.
