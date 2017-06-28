McDavid will reportedly sign an eight-year deal with Edmonton with an annual average value of $13.5 million, per Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada.

Once signed, this deal would make McDavid the highest-paid player in the NHL. By comparison, Chicago's Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews both come with a $10.5 million cap hit. The Oilers will be tying up a significant amount of their cap space in McDavid as well as linemate Leon Drasiatl, who's also expected to receive a hefty pay increase. Considering that the 20-year-old McDavid walked away with the Hart Memorial and Art Ross trophies after putting up 30 goals and 70 helpers this past season, few would argue he's not worth every penny Edmonton is going to give him.