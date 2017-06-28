Oilers' Connor McDavid: Set to cash in
McDavid will reportedly sign an eight-year deal with Edmonton with an annual average value of $13.5 million, per Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada.
Once signed, this deal would make McDavid the highest-paid player in the NHL. By comparison, Chicago's Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews both come with a $10.5 million cap hit. The Oilers will be tying up a significant amount of their cap space in McDavid as well as linemate Leon Drasiatl, who's also expected to receive a hefty pay increase. Considering that the 20-year-old McDavid walked away with the Hart Memorial and Art Ross trophies after putting up 30 goals and 70 helpers this past season, few would argue he's not worth every penny Edmonton is going to give him.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Takes home league MVP honors•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Wins Art Ross Trophy as leading scorer•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Claims first Ted Lindsay Award•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects two points in Game 5 loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Finds back of net in Game 4 loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets highlight-reel goal in Game 3 loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...