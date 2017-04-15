Oilers' Connor McDavid: Shorthanded laser becomes first career playoff goal
McDavid potted his first career playoff goal Friday -- a shorthanded tally no less -- helping the Oilers to a 2-0 win over the Sharks in Game 2.
McDavid's only been in the NHL for two seasons and already his hockey resume is a two-pager. He reached exactly 100 points (30 goals, 70 assists) this campaign, leading the league and bouncing back incredibly strong following his broken clavicle injury sustained as a rookie. McDavid's shorthanded goal Friday didn't look flashy from a tv viewer's perspective, but his release from the slot was still deceptive and ended up fooling Martin Jones anyway. The series will now turn to San Jose for Game 3 on Sunday.
