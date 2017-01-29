Oilers' Connor McDavid: Shows well in Skills Competition
McDavid posted a time of 13.020 to win his heat in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday. He also posted a time of 15.640 seconds in the Accuracy Shooting event.
McDavid left Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon in the dust (13.620), as he picked up two points for the Pacific Divsion in the challenge. However, he was unable to break Dylan Larkin's all-time record of 13.172 seconds in a full lap. McDavid also made quick work of Jets rookie Patrik Laine (21.820) in the accuracy event.
