Nurse (ankle) was able to practice Friday.

The powerful defenseman is attempting to round out his recovery following surgery to repair ligament and bone damage in his ankle. Here's a guy who delivered 60 hits and 25 blocked shots in 25 games before sustaining the injury, so you know the Oilers will welcome him back with open arms once he's ready to return. Nurse's offensive game is still evolving, however, so there's no rush to pick him up unless you're in a specialty league where defensive stats weigh as heavily as the goals or assists -- we haven't seen many of those.