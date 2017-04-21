Oilers' David Desharnais: Pots Game 5 overtime winner
Desharnais scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 Game 5 triumph over San Jose.
Desharnais' goal 18:15 into overtime was only made possible by his clutch assist on Oscar Klefbom's game-tying goal with 2:46 to play in regulation. The trade acquisition from Montreal was an unlikely hero after contributing just one shot without a point through the series' first four games.
