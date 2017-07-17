Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Secures one-year deal
Simpson signed a one-year contract with Edmonton on Sunday.
Simpson spent the majority of the 2016-17 season with AHL Bakersfield, where he tallied three goals and eight helpers in 53 outings. The defenseman did get to make his NHL debut last year -- appearing in three games in which he averaged 10:53 of ice time, but was held off the scoresheet. The Oilers have some depth on their blue line which could make it difficult for the 24-year-old to secure regular minutes. Until his role with the team is more clearly defined, fantasy owners in all but the deepest of formats may want to hold off on utilizing Simpson for their lineups.
