Samorukov was drafted 84th overall by the Oilers at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Samorukov was the second overall pick in last season's CHL Import Draft and immediately made an impact with the OHL Guelph Storm. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound rookie defenseman finished the season with 20 points in 67 games and represented his home country Russia twice. Samorukov has good hockey IQ and vision, and already plays strong defensive hockey. His shot is huge, but he needs to gain consistency at both ends of the rink as his career progresses.