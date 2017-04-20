Caggiula will move to the top line alongside Connor McDavid in Game 5 against San Jose.

The move to the top line could make Caggiula a sneaky depth play on Thursday. However, that McDavid line hasn't produced much over the course of the series so far. McDavid has just two points in four games, while Caggiula hasn't recorded a point yet.

