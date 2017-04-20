Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Moves to top line
Caggiula will move to the top line alongside Connor McDavid in Game 5 against San Jose.
The move to the top line could make Caggiula a sneaky depth play on Thursday. However, that McDavid line hasn't produced much over the course of the series so far. McDavid has just two points in four games, while Caggiula hasn't recorded a point yet.
More News
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Working on third line•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Back-to-back multi-point games•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Scores winning goal against Avalanche•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Staking out his claim•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Notches two helpers in losing effort•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Notches first NHL goal in victory•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...