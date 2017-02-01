Caggiula finished Tuesday's loss to the Wild with four shots through 15:18 of ice time.

He didn't grab a point, but the rookie is elbowing his way into a larger role. While he's averaging 13:26 of ice time on the season, he's been above that mark in three of the last four games and eight of the last 12. The points are meager, with just two goals and four points over the last 10 games, but with a possible shift in his role taking place, he's worth keeping an eye on for depth value.