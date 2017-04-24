Caggiula finished Saturday's Game 6 win over San Jose with a shot, two penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating.

In the two games since Caggiula was moved to Connor McDavid's line, he posted a total of six shots and no points. As long as Caggiula stays on the top line he's got value as a player that may come cheap while playing alongside an MVP candidate.

