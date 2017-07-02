Pasquale was signed to a one-year deal by the Oilers on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was a member of the AHL Grand Rapids team that claimed the 2017 Calder Cup Trophy, but it was Jared Coreau doing all the heavy lifting between the pipes. Pasquale has yet to make his NHL debut and the fact that he's toiled in the minors for six straight seasons should be taken as an ominous sign.