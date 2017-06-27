Oilers' Eric Gryba: Inks two-year deal with Edmonton
Gryba signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract with the Oilers on Tuesday, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.
Gryba notched six points (two goals, four assists) in 40 games as the Oilers' seventh defenseman in 2016-17. The 29-year-old will likely continue to fill a similar role over the next two seasons with Edmonton, so he won't be a viable option in most season-long fantasy formats.
