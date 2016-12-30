Gryba scored the game-winning goal in the third period of Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Kings.

Less than four minutes after Los Angeles tied the game 1-1, Gryba answered back with the goal on what he called "a lucky play" after the game. That may well be an apt description, as the blueliner's calling card is his physicality (71 hits and 34 PIM through 18 games), not his offense (two points, 18 shots).