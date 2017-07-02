Oilers' Grayson Downing: One of Edmonton's newest acquisitions
Downing signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Saturday.
He went undrafted and has yet to reach the NHL level, but Downing enjoyed a successful collegiate career for the University of New Hampshire (2011-15), before tacking on 70 points in 108 games for AHL Iowa -- a minor-league affiliate of the Wild -- over the past three years. He'd also been with AHL Tucson for 12 contests. Downing is an organizational depth option for the Oilers.
