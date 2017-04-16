Reinhart has been recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey Leagues.

Reinhart appears to be an insurance callup in case Oscar Klefbom (lower leg) is unable to participate in Game 3 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series against the Sharks. Reinhart, 23, has 21 points with the Condors this season.

