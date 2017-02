Reinhart was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.

Forward Jujhar Khaira (upper body) and defenseman Matt Benning (undisclosed) were both placed on injured reserve Saturday, so the Oilers decided to patch the holes with Reinhart and another blue-line prospect in Jordan Oesterle. If you're looking for the bread and butter in Reinhart's game, it's in the form of blocked shots -- he's redirected 46 of those in 29 games this season.