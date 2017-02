Samuelsson was traded from the Coyotes to the Oilers on Wednesday in exchange for forward Mitchell Moroz.

Samuelsson has seen just three NHL games since being drafted by Coyotes 27th overall in the 2012 draft. He put up an impressive 95 points in his final season of junior hockey, but has mostly struggled at the professional level, recording just 55 points in 131 career AHL games. He won't be a fantasy asset until he can prove himself on the big stage.