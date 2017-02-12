Pakarinen (leg) was recalled to Edmonton on Sunday.

Pakarinen will remain on the IR after the call up, but the fact that he is back up from the minors means he should be ready to play in Tuesday's game against Phoenix. He hasn't played in the NHL yet this year, but in the AHL put up a mediocre one point in five games, so fantasy owners should be cautious when he returns.

