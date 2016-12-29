Pakarinen (leg) skated on his own prior to Edmonton's morning skate Thursday, Sportsnet's Mark Spector reports.

Pakarinen remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to the Oilers' lineup, but his presence on the ice Thursday is an encouraging indication of the progress he's made in his rehab. The 25-year-old winger only tallied 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 63 games with Edmonton last season, and will likely take on a bottom-six role once he's ready to return to game action.