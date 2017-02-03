Pakarinen (leg) was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday on a conditioning assignment.

The forward hasn't played yet this year, missing the entire season to this point as the result of a preseason injury. By heading down to the minors for some rehab, it signals that his return is imminent. He only had 13 points in 63 games last year, so owners shouldn't expect an offensive juggernaut when he returns.