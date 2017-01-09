Puljujarvi was sent to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

Since the beginning of December, the 18-year-old has been getting scratched consistently. When he has found himself on the ice, he hasn't done much with his time, notching only one point in eight games. By going down to the minors, he'll get more time to develop for future NHL stints.

