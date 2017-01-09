Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Assigned to AHL on Monday
Puljujarvi was sent to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
Since the beginning of December, the 18-year-old has been getting scratched consistently. When he has found himself on the ice, he hasn't done much with his time, notching only one point in eight games. By going down to the minors, he'll get more time to develop for future NHL stints.
More News
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Collects assist in loss to Coyotes•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Returns to Oilers' lineup Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Won't play Sunday•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Iffy for Sunday's game•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Departs Saturday's contest with unknown injury•