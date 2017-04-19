Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Loaned to Finland
Puljujarvi was loaned out to Finland for the 2017 IIHF World Championship on Wednesday.
Puljujarvi will get the honor of representing his country in international competition rather than joining the Oilers as one of their "black aces" recalls. The decision should benefit the youngster, as he'll get the opportunity to see the ice instead of merely observing from the press box. In the event that Edmonton needs the winger's services later in the playoffs, it can call him back into the fold.
